The Latest: Empowerment centre opens in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Latest on the opening of a community empowerment centre in Ferguson nearly three years after the police shooting death of Michael Brown (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

12:30 a.m.

The president of the National Urban League says he's seen "steps in the right direction" in Ferguson, Missouri, in the three years since Michael Brown's death, and he's hopeful the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center will help even more.

The $3 million centre was built on property where a QuikTrip convenience store was burned during rioting after the 18-year-old Brown, who was black and unarmed, was killed by a white police officer on Aug. 9, 2014. The centre that will house a job training and placement service opens Wednesday — the same day the Urban League starts its national conference in St. Louis.