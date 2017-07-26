The Latest: Empowerment centre opens in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — The Latest on the opening of a community empowerment
11:50 a.m.
The National Urban League's president is calling the opening of the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center a "powerful first step" in rebuilding the community torn apart by Michael Brown's death.
Marc Miriam spoke Wednesday at the opening of the $3 million
Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing, but the shooting led to scrutiny that revealed racial bias in Ferguson's criminal justice system.
12:30 a.m.
The president of the National Urban League says he's seen "steps in the right direction" in Ferguson, Missouri, in the three years since Michael Brown's death, and he's hopeful the new Ferguson Community Empowerment Center will help even more.
The $3 million
National Urban League President Michael Morial says the events in Ferguson after Brown's death highlighted challenges many communities face, including poverty and disparities in education and health.
