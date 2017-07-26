The Latest: EU official raps US House over sanctions bill

WASHINGTON — The Latest on House passage of legislation placing additional sanctions on Russia (all times local):

___

7:30 a.m.

The president of the European Union's executive arm is threatening unspecified action against the United States if a package of sanctions on Russia approved by U.S. lawmakers harms EU energy supplies.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement Wednesday that "the Commission concluded today that if our concerns are not taken into account sufficiently, we stand ready to act appropriately within a matter of days."

He adds in the statement: "America first cannot mean that Europe's interests come last."

The commission says that the sanctions package passed by the U.S. House could affect EU companies working on Russian pipelines that bring fuels like oil and gas to Europe. Juncker says the U.S, measure "could have unintended unilateral effects that impact the EU's energy security interests."

___

3:30 a.m.

Eager to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, the House has overwhelmingly backed a new package of sanctions against Moscow that prohibits President Donald Trump from waiving the penalties without first getting permission from Congress.

Lawmakers passed the legislation, 419-3, clearing the far-reaching measure for action by the Senate. If senators move quickly, the bill could be ready for Trump's signature before Congress exits Washington for its regular August recess. The Senate, like the House, is expected to pass the legislation by a veto-proof margin. The bill also slaps Iran and North Korea with sanctions.