The Latest: Key player in payoff probe also charged

DETROIT — The Latest on charges against a former Fiat Chrysler executive, who is accused of making payments to a union official (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The government appears to have a key witness in its case against a former Fiat Chrysler executive who is accused of conspiring to pay off a union official and his wife.

Prosecutors unsealed charges against Jerome Durden on Wednesday, the same day that a grand jury indicted Al Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY') and Monica Morgan, the wife of late UAW vice-president General Holiefield.

The charges against Durden are filed as a criminal "information," which means that a guilty plea is expected. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer.

The court filing says Iacobelli, Durden, Holiefield, Morgan and an unidentified union official conspired to loot hundreds of thousands of dollars from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center.

Durden worked at Fiat Chrysler and handled finances at the training centre .

___

3:25 p.m.

Fiat Chrysler says the company and the United Automobile Workers union are victims in a criminal investigation of illegal payments to a union official.

The company says it had no advance knowledge of Al Iacobelli's (Eye-co-BELLY') alleged payments to UAW vice-president General Holiefield and Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan.

Fiat Chrysler says Iacobelli and another employee were "promptly" fired in 2015 when the company obtained "credible evidence of wrongdoing." The company says it is co-operating fully with federal authorities.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler's vice-president for labour relations. He's charged with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to Holiefield and Holiefield's wife.

Holiefield negotiated with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of UAW. He died in 2015.

___

2:12 p.m.

A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice-president and other senior union managers.

Alphons Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY') was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice-president General Holiefield and Holiefield's wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple's home in suburban Detroit.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler's vice-president for employee relations through 2015 and the company's key executive in labour negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.