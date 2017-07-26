The Latest: Pelosi says Trump transgender ban 'hateful'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military (all times local):

10:47 a.m.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is slamming President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military as "vile and hateful."

In a statement, Pelosi pointed out Trump's decision came on the same day in 1948 that President Harry S. Truman signed the executive order desegregating the military.

The California Democrat called Trump's action "a cruel and arbitrary decision designed to humiliate transgender Americans who stepped forward to serve our country."

She said a study commissioned by the department found the cost of providing medically necessary transition-related care would be $2 million to $8 million a year, a small amount from what the Pentagon spends on military care.

She said the "disgusting ban" will weaken the military and the nation it defends. She said Trump's conduct is not driven by " honour , decency or national security, but by raw prejudice."

10:30 a.m.

The Pentagon seems to have been unaware that President Donald Trump has decided to bar transgender people from the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, refused to answer questions about what Trump's tweeted announcement means for the current policy, including whether transgender people already serving in the military will be kicked out.

"Call the White House," he said.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

9:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity." He's citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.

The president tweeted that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

A Rand Corp. study estimated that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members on active duty and an additional 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.