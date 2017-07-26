Tillerson on resignation rumours: I'm not going anywhere
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is knocking down a flurry of speculation that he is unhappy in his job and may soon quit.
Asked about the resignation
He said he would remain as the nation's top diplomat "as long as the president lets me." Asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump, Tillerson replied "It's good."
Washington has been buzzing with
