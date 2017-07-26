Ukraine strips citizenship of ex-Georgia leader Saakashvili
MINSK, Belarus — Ukraine's president has rescinded the citizenship of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who moved to Ukraine to become leader of one of its most corruption-plagued regions and later resigned.
Ukraine's migration service announced the move by President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday, saying it came after Ukraine received unspecified documents from Georgia. Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship in 2015 after being appointed as governor of Ukraine's
Saakashvili, a reformist who came to power after the 2003 Rose Revolution protests, was appointed
