Ukraine strips citizenship of ex-Georgia leader Saakashvili

MINSK, Belarus — Ukraine's president has rescinded the citizenship of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia who moved to Ukraine to become leader of one of its most corruption-plagued regions and later resigned.

Ukraine's migration service announced the move by President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday, saying it came after Ukraine received unspecified documents from Georgia. Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship in 2015 after being appointed as governor of Ukraine's Odesa region, but the country seeks his extradition to face charges connected with the violent dispersal of protests during his presidency and a raid on a private television station.