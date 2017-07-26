UN says 80 per cent of Yemeni children need humanitarian aid
CAIRO — Three U.N agencies say nearly 80
The heads of the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and World Food Program said in a joint statement on Wednesday that 2 million Yemeni children are malnourished, making them vulnerable to cholera.
Yemen is facing the world's worst cholera outbreak in years.
The agencies called on the international community to intensify its support for the Yemenis.
A two-year Saudi-led campaign against Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels has damaged infrastructure and caused medicine shortages in the Arab world's poorest country. The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced 3 million people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
