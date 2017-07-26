University professor charged with keying her neighbours' cars
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania professor known for her expertise on consumer trends has been charged with keying her
Bridgeville police say Duquesne University professor Audrey Guskey told them she gets upset when others park their vehicles in front of her residence.
Police have charged the marketing and communications expert with criminal mischief. They say she scratched four cars with a key and caused more than $10,000 total damage in June. Police mailed Guskey a summons instead of arresting her because of her
Police say a
Guskey didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday. She doesn't have an attorney listed in court records.
