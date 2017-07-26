US dentist who searched for missing WWII soldiers dies in UK

ALBANY, N.Y. — Authorities in Britain say a dentist from New York who helped a U.S. organization search for American servicemen missing from World War II has died after scuba diving in the English Channel.

The coroner's office for Kent, England, confirmed Wednesday that 63-year-old Dr. Bruce Hottum, of Glenford, New York, died last week. An investigation is underway.

Kent police say they went to the waterfront in Ramsgate on Friday after a report of a man who had collapsed after a dive. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.