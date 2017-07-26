US-Somalia mission detains suspected al-Shabab associate

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says a mission in Somalia has detained a suspected associate of the al-Shabab extremist group who once lived in the United States.

A U.S. Africa Command spokeswoman said Wednesday that Abdirizak Tahlil is accused of "facilitating the use of improvised explosive devices in Somalia" and is detained by Somalia's government.

The Trump administration recently approved stepped-up military efforts against al-Shabab, which is Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Dyrcz says the mission that captured Tahlil was led by Somalia's military with "limited tactical advisory support" from U.S. forces on Sunday morning.