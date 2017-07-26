Zinke incorrectly identifies VA chief as 'fellow veteran'

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, tweeted a photo of himself with Shulkin, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on the way to Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

Perry is an Air Force veteran. Shulkin, a medical doctor, was appointed by President Barack Obama as the VA's undersecretary for health in 2015 and became secretary this year. He did not serve in the military. He's the first VA secretary who is not a veteran.