2 pro-Kurdish lawmakers ousted from Turkish parliament

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's parliament has voted to strip two legislators from the country's pro-Kurdish party of their parliamentary seat for absenteeism.

The move comes amid what critics say is the government's widening crackdown on opposition and dissenting voices. A dozen legislators from the Democratic People's Party, or HDP, have been arrested on terror-related charges, including the party's co-chairs, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag. The latter also lost her parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Legislators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to oust Faysal Sariyildiz and Tugba Hezer from parliament, a move that reduced HDP's seats in the 550-member parliament to 55.