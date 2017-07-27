$4.5B Oklahoma wind farm to supply power in 4 states

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two utilities that supply power to customers in four states say they plan to buy what is being billed as the largest wind farm in the U.S. once the $4.5 billion project is completed in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The Oklahoman reports power development company Invenergy LLC and General Electric Co. on Wednesday announced plans for the Wind Catcher farm. It will have 800 wind turbines and is expected to be finished in 2020.

Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are planning to purchase the project and are still awaiting regulatory approvals. The utilities serve more than 1 million customers in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.