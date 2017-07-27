Alleged mastermind of Jamaican lottery scam pleads guilty
BISMARCK, N.D. — A Jamaican man accused of masterminding a lottery scam that defrauded dozens of mostly elderly Americans out of millions of dollars has pleaded guilty to conspiracy.
Twenty-eight-year-old Lavrick Willocks reached a deal with federal prosecutors in North Dakota and appeared in court Thursday to enter his plea. Prosecutors dropped 65 counts of fraud and money laundering.
Willocks faces up to 40 years in prison, though he's more likely to get about 10 years because he
Sentencing wasn't immediately scheduled.
Fourteen other people are charged in the case. One of them reached a plea deal with prosecutors Wednesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Clare Hochhalter says he's hopeful there will be more plea deals reached.