Boy dies from injuries in crash that killed mom, brothers

JOLIET, Ill. — A 6-year-old boy has become the latest member of a northern Illinois family to die as a result of a traffic crash that killed his pregnant mother and two brothers.

Will County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer says Owen Schmidt was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m. Thursday. He and his brother were put into medical induced comas after Tuesday's accident in the community of Beecher, about 40 miles (65 kilometres ) south of Chicago. On Wednesday, that brother, 4-year-old Weston Schmidt, died.

The boys' mother, Lindsey Schmidt, and their younger brother, Caleb, were pronounced dead at the scene.