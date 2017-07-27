Branson sells stake in Virgin Atlantic in broader tie-up
LONDON — Richard Branson is selling his majority stake in Virgin Atlantic.
The billionaire entrepreneur's Virgin group announced Thursday that he was selling a 31
Meanwhile, Delta and China Eastern will take a 10
The airlines said the moves are part of a broader partnership between them and would reinforce the strategic, commercial and financial ties.
Branson says in a statement that this is a "fantastic opportunity to extend our network and create a stronger customer champion."
Virgin and Air France together offer more than 300 daily trans-Atlantic flights.