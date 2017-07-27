Cancer patient sues over license photo, cites distress

EATONTOWN, N.J. — A cancer patient is suing the New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission for compelling her to remove her headscarf to take a driver's license photo.

Forty-year-old Jennifer Giordano says she was still uncomfortable without wearing a wrap to cover her balding head caused by chemotherapy.

The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2uGbUnw ) the lawsuit alleges an employee at the Eatontown office said she had to remove her headscarf for a new license photo and refused an old photograph Giordano brought with her.

State law allows people undergoing medical treatment to use old photographs for new licenses. Giordano says another employee intervened and produced a new license with the old photo.

She is suing for emotional distress.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

