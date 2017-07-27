Chicago police sued in fatal shooting of black man last year

CHICAGO — The fiancee of a 25-year-old black man who was fatally shot by Chicago police last year is suing the department and the two officers involved.

Police say Joshua Beal's death in 2016 occurred after an off-duty Chicago firefighter argued with motorists who were blocking a fire lane during a funeral procession. They say two officers, one of whom was off-duty, opened fire when Beal grabbed a gun from a car and pointed it at the officers.

The suit filed on behalf of Beal's fiancee and two children says the off-duty officer didn't properly identify himself before shooting Beal, of Indianapolis. It seeks more than $100,000 in damages.