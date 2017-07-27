Czech woman injured in Egypt knife attack dies

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Foreign Ministry says a Czech woman who was wounded in a knife attack at a hotel in the popular Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada earlier in July has died.

Thursday's announcement comes a day after authorities said the 36-year-old was on the brink of death and only life support was keeping her alive in a Cairo hospital.

In the July 14 attack, an Egyptian university graduate first stabbed two German women to death and later attacked and wounded four other female tourists who, according to local media reports, were two Armenians, one Ukrainian and the Czech.

The woman was hospitalized with back and leg injuries after the attack.

The ministry says the family doesn't want to reveal any more details.