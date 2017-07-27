Ex-Honduras official pleads guilty in US to money laundering

NEW YORK — A wealthy former government official in Honduras has pleaded guilty in New York to laundering money for a violent drug-trafficking ring.

Yani Rosenthal, who served in the cabinet of ousted Honduran President Manuel Zelaya in 2006 and 2007, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Among other things, the government said Rosenthal authorized his family's meatpacking company to buy cattle from a business linked to the drug gang Los Cachiros (lohs kah-CHEE'-rohs). The beef was exported to the United States.

Prosecutors say Los Cachiros distributed "huge quantities of cocaine" before being dismantled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Prosecutors say some Los Cachiros money went through a Honduran bank controlled by Rosenthal's family.