Ex-Park aide, culture minister guilty for artists blacklists

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A South Korean court has sentenced the former presidential chief of staff and the former culture minister to prison for blacklisting thousands of artists deemed unfriendly to ousted president Park Geun-hye and denying them state support.

The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday sentenced Park's former aide Kim Ki-choon to three years behind bars and former Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok to two years for abuse of authority and other charges.

The court sentenced five other former presidential and government officials to shorter or suspended prison terms over the case.