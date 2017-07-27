French firefighters near to containing dramatic Var blaze

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France — French authorities say they are near to bringing under control one of the fiercest blazes in France's four days of wildfires.

The fires in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Var region that caused the evacuation of more than 12,000 people calmed Thursday morning because of a drop in winds.

But authorities, who are also battling fires in nearby Artigues, expect flareups due to lack of moisture and a pickup in wind.

The civil protection authority is providing refuge for the displaced. A sailing club near Bormes-Les-Mimosas has sheltered 200 people, including tourists.

Three thousand firefighters have been deployed to contain the flames that broke out Monday in the southeast of France and Corsica and have consumed 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of vegetation.