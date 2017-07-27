Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself makes plea deal
ATLANTA — A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park has pleaded guilty to violating two city ordinances after prosecutors agreed to drop a public indecency charge.
News outlets report DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in prohibited conduct in a public park and obstructing a police officer.
As part of his plea deal, Mann was given a 180-day sentence that will be suspended as soon as he pays fines
Mann returned to work this week after completing a 40-day suspension ordered by Gov. Nathan Deal.