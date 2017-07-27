Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself makes plea deal

ATLANTA — A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park has pleaded guilty to violating two city ordinances after prosecutors agreed to drop a public indecency charge.

As part of his plea deal, Mann was given a 180-day sentence that will be suspended as soon as he pays fines totalling $2,000. Municipal Court Judge Crystal Gaines also sentenced Mann to 80 hours of community service for both violations and banished him from Atlanta's public parks for the duration of his sentence.