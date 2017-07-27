Germans find illegal software in Porsche model, order recall

BERLIN — Germany's transport minister says that what authorities consider illegal software has been found in a Porsche diesel model, and they will order a recall of the cars.

Alexander Dobrindt said Thursday that the model affected is a Cayenne 3-litre TDI that is still in production. He said that authorities will order an obligatory recall as in previous such cases. He added that 7,500 such vehicles have been registered in Germany and some 22,000 across Europe.