Germans find illegal software in Porsche model, order recall
BERLIN — Germany's transport minister says that what authorities consider illegal software has been found in a Porsche diesel model, and they will order a recall of the cars.
Alexander Dobrindt said Thursday that the model affected is a Cayenne
Dobrindt said that the finding of the "defeat device" software resulted from tests carried out by German authorities. He said that "a so-called warm-up strategy" is triggered when cars are being tested that is not activated during normal driving.