Hundreds of street gang members rounded up in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Salvadoran authorities have announced the detentions of 442 members of the transnational Mara Salvatrucha street gang.

Officials say the arrests took place Wednesday and Thursday during a visit to El Salvador by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Salvadoran Attorney General's Office says the anti-gang unit and police forces collaborated in the operation targeting the country's eastern regions. Those captured will be prosecuted on charges of kidnapping and membership in a terrorist organization.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has prioritized combating gang activity. Sessions is visiting to discuss the problems of gangs, immigration, drugs and trafficking.