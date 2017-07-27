Man who staged breakout in mental health facility sentenced

LEBANON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man who broke his girlfriend out of a mental health facility has been sentenced to over four years in prison and in a mental health facility.

Nineteen-year-old Elliot Ravert had been sentenced earlier this month by a Lebanon County judge after he pleaded guilty to burglary and aggravated assault, among other charges. The Lebanon Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2v0ILpX ) that Ravert threatened staffers at WellSpan Philhaven last August, using a fake handgun to coerce the release of 21-year-old Alicia Buzzard.

The two fled in Ravert's truck. They were found three days later in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after they were caught shoplifting.