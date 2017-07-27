Marine dog with cancer gets tear-filled farewell

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of people in Michigan came together to salute and say a tear-filled final goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

Cena the black lab received a hero's farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at a museum ship in Muskegon and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

Cena was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until his retirement in 2014. He then became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, Cena's first wartime partner.

Cena was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer.