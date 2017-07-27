New Zealander shot dead in central Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Police say they have arrested the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a New Zealander on a central Philippine island. Another suspect is being sought.
Senior Police Officer Jimmy De lima said Thursday one of two men on a motorcycle shot dead 63-year-old Simon Rawlinson in Biliran island's capital town of Naval. He says they took Rawlinson's bag containing money, a laptop and the victim's documents.
De Lima says Rawlinson, a long-time resident of nearby Maripipi island, was in Naval for a trip to the market when attacked Wednesday morning.
A witness led police to the suspected gunman, a local farmer. Found in his house were a pistol, bullets and clothes the suspect was seen on CCTV footage wearing during the shooting. The motorcycle driver is still at large.
