New Zealander shot dead in central Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Police say they have arrested the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a New Zealander on a central Philippine island. Another suspect is being sought.

Senior Police Officer Jimmy De lima said Thursday one of two men on a motorcycle shot dead 63-year-old Simon Rawlinson in Biliran island's capital town of Naval. He says they took Rawlinson's bag containing money, a laptop and the victim's documents.

De Lima says Rawlinson, a long-time resident of nearby Maripipi island, was in Naval for a trip to the market when attacked Wednesday morning.