Police: Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage

BEIJING — Police say three people have been killed and four injured in a rampage by a knife-wielding man in central China.

The Wuhan city police force said on its microblog that three of the victims were attacked Thursday morning at an office where 40-year-old Wang Xiang worked following a disagreement between him and his co-workers.

Wang then drove to another spot where he attacked passers-by.

The microblog said police fired their guns to subdue Wang but doesn't mention his condition.