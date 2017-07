Poll: Brazil president's approval ratings hit new low, 5 pct

SAO PAULO — A new poll in Brazil shows President Michel Temer's already-abysmal popularity ratings have hit a new low as corruption allegations continue to swirl around him and others in government.

Just 5 per cent of respondents in the Instituto Ibope survey released Thursday approved of Temer's job performance, while 70 per cent gave him either bad or terrible ratings.

In the institute's previous poll from March, 10 per cent approved of Temer and 55 per cent rated his performance bad or terrible.

Ibope interviewed 2,000 people July 13-16 for the latest survey, which had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.