Poll: Brazil president's approval ratings hit new low, 5 pct
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — A new poll in Brazil shows President Michel Temer's already-abysmal popularity ratings have hit a new low as corruption allegations continue to swirl around him and others in government.
Just 5
In the institute's previous poll from March, 10
Ibope interviewed 2,000 people July 13-16 for the latest survey, which had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
The results were released less than a week before Congress is scheduled to vote on whether corruption charges against Temer should proceed to the Supreme Court, where he could be tried.