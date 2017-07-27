Public memorial set for Australian woman killed by officer

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer is planning a public memorial in her honour .

A spokeswoman for Justine Damond's fiancé says a public memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis.

Damond was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Her family has also set up the Justine Damond Social Justice Fund, which will support causes important to her, including those promoting equal opportunities for everyone.