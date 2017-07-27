Putin appoints Russia's new UN ambassador

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed veteran diplomat Vasily Nebeznya as the country's new ambassador to the United Nations.

Nebeznya's appointment, to replace Vitaly Churkin, who died in February, had been expected for months. The decree formally naming him as ambassador was published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

Nebeznya had been a deputy foreign minister since 2013. He previously was an adviser to Russia's UN delegation and deputy Russian representative at the UN office in Geneva.