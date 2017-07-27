Putin signs law to keep Russian base in Syria

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing for Russia to keep its air base in Syria for another 49 years.

Russia has been providing an air cover for Syrian President Bashar Assad's offensive on the Islamic State group since 2015.

Putin signed the law late on Wednesday to ratify a deal between Russia and Syria struck in January that would let Russia use the air field just off the Mediterranean coast for free for 49 years.

Two chambers of Russian parliament ratified the agreement earlier this month.