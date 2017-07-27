Qatar to push opening of transportation links at UN agency special hearing

MONTREAL — Qatar's battle with four Middle Eastern neighbours will be fought in Montreal on Monday where the country's transportation minister will urge a UN agency to pressure them to reopen transportation links.

Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti says he will present a technical case in a closed special hearing about what he claims are illegal moves by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The minister says the countries are required by the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation to maintain open access to and from Qatar.

Al-Sulaiti wants six of seven international flight corridors and airspace over the countries to open so Qatar Airways can carry international passengers.

A two-month blockade against Qatar initially stranded passengers and has resulted in a 30-per-cent drop in passengers on the luxury airline that has hurt its economy.

The four countries who will present their defences could not be immediately reached for comment.

Al-Sulaiti says he hopes a solution will be reached within a week but failing that, Qatar could take its case to International Court at the Hague.