Report: School violence, bullying down in US public schools

WASHINGTON — The number of violent attacks and incidents of bullying in American public schools has gone down in recent years, according to a federal report published Thursday.

Violence and bullying were more frequent in middle schools than in high schools or elementary schools, said the study by the Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics.

The report said the rate of violent incidents in middle schools dropped from 40 incidents per 1,000 students in the 2009-2010 school year to 27 incidents in 2015-2016. Bullying in middle schools was observed in 39 per cent of schools in 2009-2010, compared to 22 per cent last school year.

In 2009-2010, when the previous such survey was conducted, about 46 per cent of schools reported that their students were threatened without a weapon and 8 per cent with a weapon, compared to 39 per cent and 9 per cent respectively during the last school year.

Substance abuse stayed unchanged. Last school year, 25 per cent of schools reported at least one drug-related incident, same as in the previous study.