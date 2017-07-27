Report: School violence, bullying down in US public schools
WASHINGTON — The number of violent attacks and incidents of bullying in American public schools has gone down in recent years, according to a federal report published Thursday.
Violence and bullying were more frequent in middle schools than in high schools or elementary schools, said the study by the Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics.
The report said the rate of violent incidents in middle schools dropped from 40 incidents per 1,000 students in the 2009-2010 school year to 27 incidents in 2015-2016. Bullying in middle schools was observed in 39
In 2009-2010, when the previous such survey was conducted, about 46
Substance abuse stayed unchanged. Last school year, 25
The survey was based on a random sample of some 3,500 schools. It did not provide an explanation for the trends.