TOKYO — Reports say Japan's unpopular defence minister, a protege of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will step down in connection with an alleged coverup of military documents.

Japanese media, including public broadcaster NHK, say Defence Minister Tomomi Inada will announce her resignation on Friday when results of an internal probe of the scandal is issued.

The defence ministry is accused of hiding parts of a daily log of activities by Japanese U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan that referred to dangers faced by the troops, a sensitive topic.

The popularity of Abe's administration has plunged over a series of recent scandals, including accusations of misuse of power and cronyism.