Samsung poised to unseat Intel as king of microchips

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Intel's more than two decade-long reign as the king of the silicon-based semiconductor is poised to end Thursday when South Korea's Samsung Electronics elbows the U.S. manufacturer aside to become the leading maker of computer memory chips.

Samsung reported record high quarterly profit and sales Thursday. Analysts say it likely nudged aside Intel in the April-June quarter as the leading maker of semiconductors, the computer chips that are as much a staple of the 21st century wired world as crude oil was for the 20th century.

Samsung said its semiconductor business recorded 8 trillion ($7.2 billion) in operating income on revenue of 17.6 trillion won ($15.8 billion) during the April-June period.