Tanker left dangling from overpass after interstate crash

ST. LOUIS — A tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels with the cab resting on the road below when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/2uAVkXS ) reports that emergency responders who rushed to the scene of the crash on Interstate 44 early Thursday were able to lower the vehicle to the ground below.

It is unclear what lead to the crash and the status of the truck driver is unknown. St. Louis police didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

The crash closed the Eads Bridge in both directions.

