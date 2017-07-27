The Latest: 3rd death after woman drives into pedestrians
ALCESTER, S.D. — The Latest on the fatal crash when a car struck a group of people outside a care
11:50 a.m.
Authorities say a third person has died from injuries suffered when an 81-year-old woman drove a car into a group of people outside a care
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says 95-year-old Pearl "Tex" Sowell, died Thursday. He was a resident of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center and was one of seven people hit outside the building Monday. Authorities say the driver unintentionally hit the gas pedal and not the brakes when she pulled into the driveway at the
Officials say 79-year-old Marcene Gabel, also a resident, was killed. Family members identify the third person who died as 31-year-old Jenna Benzel, an activities employee at the
8:13 a.m.
A woman killed in a crash outside a care
Cindy Gabel tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2u1jQ0I ) her 79-year-old mother, Marcene Gabel, was one of two women killed when an elderly driver struck a group of people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center and crashed into the building Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Jenna Benzel also died and six others were hurt.
Gabel worked in patient care and rehab at the
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened when an 81-year-old woman pulled into a driveway at the
