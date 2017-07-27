The Latest: 911 calls show horror of Utah plane crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on a small plane crash on a Utah highway that killed four people (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Recordings of 911 calls reflect the horror felt by people who saw the deadly crash of a small plane on a Utah highway.

The recordings released Thursday captured the flood of frantic calls to dispatchers after the Wednesday crash north of Salt Lake City that killed four friends headed to Idaho on vacation.

One caller said she saw the plane suddenly spiral out of control, hit the ground and erupt in smoke and flames.

A man at a nearby Harley-Davidson shop reports seeing the craft nosedive into the ground and explode in a black cloud.

Another woman sobs as she tells dispatchers she saw the plane go down from her home. Several people weren't close enough to see the crash but called to report thick black smoke.

___

11 a.m.

Friends say a Utah pilot killed with three others when a plane crashed on a highway also lost a brother to an aviation accident more than a decade ago.

Mormon bishop Steve Cottle says the family is experiencing a tragic rerun of Corry Clarke's 2002 death in a gyroplane.

His brother Layne Clarke died Wednesday after departing the same municipal airport.

Layne Clarke was travelling to Island Park, Idaho, for a vacation with his wife Diana and two friends, Perry and Sarah Huffaker. All were killed.

The plane crashed on a highway, narrowly missing cars when it barrelled across lanes through a gap in traffic.