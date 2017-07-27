The Latest: Appeals court refuses to halt Texas execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Latest on the execution scheduled in Texas for a man who killed a San Antonio woman in 2004 (all times local):

1 p.m.

A federal appeals court has refused to block the scheduled execution of a Texas prisoner who killed a San Antonio woman more than 13 years ago.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from lawyers for 46-year-old TaiChin Preyor. The attorneys contend he received deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals and he deserves a reprieve so his appeals can be reviewed more fairly.

His lawyers say they'll now take their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Preyor would be the fifth Texas inmate put to death this year and the 16th nationally if his lethal injection is carried out Thursday evening.

He was convicted of breaking into the San Antonio apartment of 24-year-old Jami Tackett in February 2004 and fatally slashing her. Court documents show she was his drug supplier.

___

12:15 a.m.

Attorneys for a condemned killer of a San Antonio woman argue that deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals tainted his case.

They say Texas death row inmate TaiChin Preyor should be spared from being executed Thursday so his appeals can be reviewed more fairly.

Preyor is set for lethal injection for fatally slashing 24-year-old Jami Tackett in 2004. She's identified in court documents as his drug supplier.

Preyor's lawyers want a federal appeals court to stop the execution, which would be Texas' fifth this year. They argue an inexperienced California attorney who handled earlier federal appeals in his case was "utterly unqualified" and that her use of a disbarred lawyer for guidance perpetrated a fraud on the courts.