The Latest: Indiana officer dies after shot multiple times

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Indianapolis (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Authorities say an Indiana police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn says the slain officer, Lt. Aaron Allen, was a six-year veteran of his department with nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Sgt. Kendale Adams of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Allen was responding to a crash where someone was trapped Thursday afternoon when he was shot. He says Allen died at Eskenazi Hospital.

Adams says the person who fired at Allen was shot by another officer responding to the scene, and the suspected shooter and a second person were in custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

Southport is an enclave within the city limits of Indianapolis.

___

4:05 p.m.

Authorities say a suburban Indianapolis police officer has been shot and rushed to a hospital.

Southport Police Lt. Danny Marlett says the officer was shot in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The officer's name and his condition were not immediately released. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the officer's shooting.

Marlett could not provide any information about whether any suspects are in custody.