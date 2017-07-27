The Latest: UN looking at next steps after bribery verdict
NEW YORK — The Latest on the bribery conviction of a Chinese billionaire in a United Nations scandal (all times local):
8:35 p.m.
The United Nations says it's considering what do following the New York bribery conviction of a Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a U.N.
Prosecutors say Ng Lap Seng (ihng lap sihng) bribed U.N. ambassadors. The verdict against him came Thursday.
The U.N. says it's "considering next steps as a victim of these crimes."
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says the U.N. "
Prosecutors presented evidence that Ng from 2010 to 2015 bribed two U.N. ambassadors with hundreds of thousands of dollars to support his project.
5:10 p.m.
A Chinese billionaire who wanted to build a United Nations
The verdict was returned Thursday in Manhattan federal court against Ng Lap Seng (ihng lap sihng). He was convicted of bribery, conspiracy and money laundering charges.
Prosecutors presented evidence that Ng from 2010 to 2015 bribed two U.N. ambassadors with hundreds of thousands of dollars to support his project to build a U.N. conference