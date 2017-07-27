UN says over 200,000 have fled Syria's Raqqa since April 1

A senior U.N. humanitarian official says over 200,000 people in Syria have fled their homes in the area around the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa since April 1.

The figure includes more than 30,000 displaced just this month as U.S.-backed Syrian fighters try to oust the extremists.

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ursula Mueller told the U.N. Security Council by video from Jordan on Thursday that an estimated 20,000 to 50,000 people remain in Raqqa.

She said the city is encircled and "there is no way for them to get out."