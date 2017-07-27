News / World

UN urges Libyans to back political solution agreed by rivals

The U.N. Security Council has welcomed this week's meeting of rival Libyan leaders and is urging all Libyans to support a negotiated political solution, national reconciliation and an immediate cease-fire.

French President Emmanuel Marcron hosted a meeting Tuesday at which Libyan President Fayez Al Sarraj and military leader Gen. Khalifa Haftar committed themselves to a cease-fire. They also agreed to work toward presidential and parliamentary elections and to find a roadmap for securing their lawless country against terrorism and trafficking.

The Security Council underscored the importance of the U.N.'s central role in facilitating a Libyan-led political dialogue and welcomed new U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame. It said in a statement Thursday that it looks forward "to supporting his efforts to facilitate a political solution in Libya."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular