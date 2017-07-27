US: 2 Mexican nationals convicted in federal agent's killing

WASHINGTON — Authorities say a federal jury has convicted two members of a violent Mexican drug cartel in the February 2011 ambush killing of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agent.

A U.S. attorney's office statement says 36-year-old Jose Emanuel Garcia Sota and 29-year-old Jesus Ivan Quezada Pina of the Los Zetas drug cartel were found guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington of murder and attempted murder of a federal officer and firearms offences . They were convicted in the shooting in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, of ICE Special Agent Jaime Zapata and a fellow agent's wounding.

No sentencing date was immediately announced. Both face mandatory life sentences for the murder conviction.