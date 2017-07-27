White House and congressional leaders scrap import-based tax

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are no longer considering an import-based tax system to rewrite the tax code. That had been contemplated to lower rates without blowing a hole in the budget.

They say in a joint statement they're "confident" a border tax system is no longer needed to reduce rates. The Republican majority in the House had been pushing the border tax to prevent a ballooning budget deficit.

The statement provided few details about the intended tax overhaul that Congress is supposed to consider this fall.