1 killed, 4 injured as car plows into crowd in Helsinki

Emergency services attend the scene after a man drove a car into pedestrians in Helsinki Friday evening July 28, 2017. One person has died and several others injured in the incident which is not thought to be terror related. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI — Finnish police say a car has plowed into a crowd in central Helsinki, killing one person and injuring at least four others.

Helsinki police said on Twitter Friday that the Finnish man in his 50s who was driving the car was likely under the influence of alcohol or another substance, and was caught immediately afterward.

Police superintendent Patrik Karlsson tells Finnish broadcaster YLE that there are no indications the incident was terrorism.

It happened on a busy street in downtown Helsinki during the early evening rush hour. Some of the people injured were on the sidewalk and others in a crosswalk.

