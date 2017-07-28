Activists want broader probe of man shot in back by police

PHILADELPHIA — Civil rights activists and clergy in Philadelphia say they want a broader investigation of the fatal police shooting of a black man last month amid conflicting accounts of the killing.

They marched Friday from police headquarters to City Hall to call attention to the death of 30-year-old David Jones.

Police have said Jones was shot in the back June 8 after being stopped for alleged reckless driving of a dirt bike on a street.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred after Jones removed a handgun from his waistband and got into a struggle with Officer Ryan Pownall. But a man who said he witnessed the confrontation, and who took part in the march, said Jones never brandished the weapon.