China gives villager death sentence over massacre of 19

BEIJING — A court in southwest China says it has sentenced to death a man who killed 19 people in a rampage that began when his parents refused to cover his gambling debts.

The Qujing City Intermediate People's Court in Yunnan province said Friday that Yang Qingpei, a 27-year-old labourer from Yema village, pleaded guilty and would not appeal the sentence.

The court found that Yang killed his parents with a pickaxe last September after they scolded him for racking up gambling debts in the provincial capital. It said he knifed 17 other people to death, including relatives and neighbours , in an attempt to cover his tracks.